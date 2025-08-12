Insider Says Browns Veteran’s Job Is In Jeopardy

The Cleveland Browns missed multiple opportunities to win games last season because of their kicker.

To say that Dustin Hopkins wasn’t at his best would be a massive understatement.

Now, after missing an extra point in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, there are more than enough reasons to be alarmed again.

That’s why his job might be in jeopardy.

According to insider Tony Grossi, Hopkins isn’t a lock to be the kicker by Week 1.

“Getting to the kicker, I think that’s gotta be a concern, right? [Dustin Hopkins] started missing PATs, and all of a sudden, he started missing field goals. Everyone lost confidence in him. That’s gotta be a concern. I think the replacement is not on the team, that if this continues, they’re going to be looking for a kicker at the 53 cut,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Last season, Hopkins missed three extra point attempts and made 18 of 27 field goal attempts.

Not so long ago, he was one of the most accurate kickers in the game, making more than 90 percent of his field goal attempts for the Browns in 2023.

That helped him secure a three-year contract extension, but after watching him miss 33.3 percent of his attempts last season, including four of eight attempts from at least 50 yards, it seems like he can no longer be trusted.

The Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and even though it’s just a preseason game, a lot could be at stake for the veteran.

Hopkins could be kicking for his job, and even if he does well in the game, the Browns can’t afford to have him be erratic again.

