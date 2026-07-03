Insider Says Johnny Manziel’s Browns Grudge Misses One Thing

The Cleveland Browns have made more than their share of bad quarterback decisions since being reinstated into the NFL in 1999. Even with a dubious list, one has turned out to be much worse than the others.

That is the case with Johnny Manziel, who, as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, became one of the biggest busts in league history. The signs that the relationship was headed toward failure were apparent almost immediately, with an over-the-top party after he was selected.

What could never have been predicted is that the animosity would continue to this day. As recently as this week, Manziel had to delete a vulgar tweet about a Cleveland radio host who was responding to comments that the QB roots for the Browns to go 0-16 every season.

The exchange drew commentary from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, with the insider saying that Manziel’s grudge toward the Browns misses one thing, which is that his career was unlikely to work out any differently on another team.

“It’s possible for Manziel to both admit that he didn’t do enough to thrive (or even survive) in the NFL while also holding a grudge about the Browns. Yes, they drafted him. They also haven’t developed a true franchise quarterback since returning to the league as an expansion team in 1999. Even if the Browns failed him, it’s hard to imagine a different outcome to his NFL career if he’d been drafted by any other team. Indeed, once he was cut by the Browns and available to be signed by anyone, no one ever did,” Florio wrote.

The fact that Manizel could not find a place in the league after the Browns released him during the 2016 offseason backs up Florio’s observation. NFL teams are willing to overlook a lot if they believe a player can help them win games.

Manziel did have more baggage than most, serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, entering rehab after his rookie season, and facing domestic violence charges. According to ESPN, Manziel’s father told The Dallas Morning News that he feared his son would not see his 24th birthday, which would be in December 2016, if he did not get help.

Despite earning the catchy nickname “Johnny Football” and winning the Heisman Trophy, Manziel’s talent could not overcome his other issues. He played just 10 NFL games for Cleveland as one of their 42 different starting quarterbacks in the past 26 seasons.

Hopefully, Manziel will someday leave his thoughts about the Browns in the past, or at least keep them to himself.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns' New-Look Offense Comes Down To One Player