Johnny Manziel Pushes Back On ‘Bust’ Label With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a long history of failed quarterbacks who were unable to live up to lofty expectations and establish themselves as the franchise QB this team has sorely needed for decades.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is near the top of that list, but he recently defended his bust status by reminding fans that he wasn’t even the biggest bust in his own Cleveland Browns draft class.

During a recent episode of the Glory Daze Podcast, Manziel, the 22nd pick in the 2014 class, said he wasn’t even the biggest bust from the Browns in that class, reminding everyone that cornerback Justin Gilbert went eighth overall.

“I’m not even the biggest bust in my class from the Browns,” Manziel said.

Even though Gilbert was nowhere near the name that Manziel was, Manziel is right.

Gilbert was the only player selected between picks five and 17 to not make at least one Pro Bowl, and the Gilbert selection hurts that much more when you look at everyone who was taken after him.

Immediately after Gilbert was taken, the next dozen picks saw some incredible names go off the board, including multiple future Hall-of-Famers.

After Gilbert, the next players in that group were Anthony Barr, Eric Ebron, Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Kyle Fuller, Ryan Shazier, Zack Martin, and C.J. Mosley.

That’s a tough list, as Gilbert is currently playing in the Arena league.

Gilbert played two unexceptional seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Steelers, who cut him after one year.

He then received a one-year suspension by Roger Goodell for substance abuse issues, and never made it back on an NFL field.

It doesn’t make the Manziel miss any easier, but Gilbert was definitely the bigger bust.

