Browns Defender Earns Nod Among Elite NFL Company

He has only spent one season in the NFL so far, but Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger has shown a lot of promise during that time. He has already earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and some people believe he could have an even more explosive second season. Peter Bukowski is one of the many who are impressed by Schwesinger and is especially blown away by what he has achieved at such a young age.

He noted that Schwesinger is just one of multiple young linebackers to make an impact in the league.

“We think of LB as a position that takes a while in the NFL, but last year 4 of the top 16 graded LBs by PFF were 24 or younger. Cedric Gray, Jihaad Campbell, Edgerrin Cooper, Carson Schwesinger. And Jack Campbell was LB1 at 25,” Bukowski posted.

We think of LB as a position that takes a while in the NFL, but last year 4 of the top 16 graded LBs by PFF were 24 or younger. Cedric Gray

Jihaad Campbell

Edgerrin Cooper

Carson Schwesinger And Jack Campbell was LB1 at 25. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) June 30, 2026

The fact that Schwesinger has accomplished so much at such a young age says a lot about his natural talent and suggests he has a very high ceiling and can do even more in the years ahead. If he has been this spectacular at only 23 years old, it’s easy to imagine where he’ll be when he’s 24, 25, and older.

Fans were already excited to see him in his second season, but now they have even more reasons to be thrilled about what may come next for Schwesinger. The arrival of Jared Verse in the Myles Garrett trade could be exactly what the Browns and their defensive star need in 2026. The pairing of these two will be the first time that two Defensive Rookies of the Year from each of the last two seasons have played together.

The Browns are now without Garrett, but that doesn’t mean their defense has to suffer in the new season. Schwesinger was already proving his worth after just one season, and Verse has done the same with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now they are going to be side-by-side on the field, and that could provide wonderful things for Cleveland. The Browns have focused on getting younger, and it may pay off in the new year.

Schwesinger is just one of the many youthful talents who will be leading the team in 2026 and beyond.

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