Johnny Manziel Deletes Post After Sounding Off On Cleveland Radio Host

The Cleveland Browns still have an open quarterback competition heading into training camp in a couple of weeks, but that may not be their biggest QB controversy right now. After some incendiary comments by Johnny Manziel resurfaced, a heated back-and-forth with a longtime radio host has taken center stage, at least for a couple of days.

It’s no secret how Manziel feels about the Browns organization. Even though he’s been out of football for almost a decade, he still pops up from time to time to badmouth the franchise.

Most recently, old remarks about rooting for the Browns to go 0-16 every season have drawn the ire of local personalities. That includes Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland, who questioned why there is so much hate still coming from Manziel.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Manziel has deleted a vulgar post after he sounded off on that take by the Cleveland radio host.

“Again, Manziel has deleted the tweet. Which is good. The deeper question, as Rizzo articulated, is why does Manziel hate the Browns? They ended his round-one free-fall in 2014. They gave him multiple chances to play in the NFL like he did at the college level,” Florio wrote.

Manziel was the No. 22 overall pick by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite that lofty status, the Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M played in just 10 games for Cleveland over two seasons.

It was almost immediately apparent that Manziel was not as dedicated to his position as a successful NFL QB needs to be. He had off-field issues that included an NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, a rehab stint after his rookie season, and domestic violence charges.

The Browns waived him during the 2016 offseason. At the time, Manziel was contrite, likely hopeful to land with another team, but he never played in the NFL again.

“I’d like to thank the Browns for the opportunity they gave me — nearly two years ago, we all hoped that we were building what could be a championship team for Cleveland,” Manziel said in a statement after being released. “I will always remember the support I received from the organization, my teammates and especially the fans.”

Since then, Manziel has consistently and loudly blamed the Browns, which is what drew the recent observation from Rizzo.

“What did anyone do for you except root for you to win, and when it went south, ok, that’s how it goes. Ask Baker [Mayfield]. But what, did someone hurt him? Is he a jilted lover? Was there an incident where somebody attacked him? Why the hate? Why the hate for the team that drafted you? Why?” Rizzo said.

"What did anyone do to you, except root for you to win," – Rizz responds to Johnny Manziel. https://t.co/TL36HPdon9 pic.twitter.com/zHlruuQ9KO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 29, 2026

Hopefully, by deleting his latest post, Manziel is starting to learn his lesson, but it’s likely only a matter of time before he is bashing the Browns again.

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