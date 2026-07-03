Analyst Believes Browns’ New-Look Offense Comes Down To One Player

The Cleveland Browns are counting on a major step forward from their offense this season. Most of that hoped-for improvement would come from new players, with a rebuilt offensive line and rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The unit could have as many as nine new starters, but the two returnees could be the most important players of them all. Second-year running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are coming off excellent rookie seasons.

However, there’s something known as the “sophomore slump” for a reason, so both Judkins and Fannin still have something to prove. While Cleveland’s running backs have remained mostly intact, their tight ends will be very different in 2026.

That is why Browns analyst Kelsey Russo has named Fannin the X-factor of their tight end room, with a crucial role in Todd Monken’s new offense.

“The X-Factor: Fannin. He built an integral role during his rookie season as a pass catcher and ended his rookie season leading the Browns with 72 receptions, the most ever by a Browns’ rookie. As Fannin steps into his second year with the Browns, his presence as a pass catcher, as well as in the run game and in protection, will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns’ offense,” Russo wrote.

Entering last season, David Njoku was the longtime veteran tight end, and Fannin, as a third-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, had the potential to take over for him, eventually. That happened much more quickly than anyone expected, helping the Browns move on from Njoku as a free agent this offseason.

Now, about to turn 22 years old this month, Fannin is the unquestioned leader of a group that includes veteran free agent Jack Stoll, returnees Brenden Bates and Blake Whiteheart, and late-round rookies Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. Although Fannin did not participate in minicamps and OTAs due to an undisclosed injury, Russo reported that tight ends coach Jeff Blasko praised Fannin for how he stayed engaged, learning Monken’s offensive system and understanding the details.

Fannin reportedly will be healthy in time for training camp later this month. That will be crucial for the development of the entire offense, based on the multiple tight end formations Monken used as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons.

It’s a lot to put on the shoulders of such a young player, but Fannin looks to be capable of rising to that challenge.

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