Insider Says Major Shift Is Happening In Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle just took another significant turn. Mary Kay Cabot joined Orange and Brown Talk to break down what she is seeing and hearing coming out of Berea.

After much of the early talk of Deshaun Watson being in the lead, Cabot laid out how the competition seems to be shifting in Shedeur Sanders’ favor.

“As we talked about before, there has definitely been something of a paradigm shift, at least in the messaging coming from Todd Monken. He is basically now, like, ‘we’ve got two quarterbacks, we’ve got two starting quarterbacks. I don’t think I’m ready to name my guy after this minicamp,’ which he wanted to,” Cabot said.

Cabot reported earlier this week that Sanders had narrowed the gap considerably over the final weeks of the offseason program, specifically through his improved grasp of the playbook and increased efficiency during practice reps. People inside the building have been genuinely impressed by Sanders and described him as having an aura that goes beyond measurable traits. The momentum has been building steadily, and now it is showing up in how the head coach himself is framing the situation publicly.

Monken is not calling this a competition between a starter and a backup. He is not framing Watson as the clear front runner with Sanders pushing for playing time. He is telling anyone willing to listen that both players have earned the right to be evaluated as potential starters, and that the decision is real and not yet made.

For Browns fans who have waited years for a legitimate quarterback situation to get excited about, this is exactly where you want things heading into training camp. Sanders has done everything asked of him this spring. The coaches love what they have seen. The players around him are taking notice. And now the head coach is acknowledging publicly that the job is still very much up for grabs.

The upcoming minicamp just became must watch television in Berea.

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