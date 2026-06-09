One Single Statistic Says Everything About Myles Garrett’s Time In Cleveland

Now that Myles Garrett is no longer with the Cleveland Browns, it is time to put an end to a very discouraging list. While the Browns’ quarterback situation is well known for its dysfunction, it becomes even clearer when measured against Garrett’s nine seasons with the team.

Since arriving as the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett played 134 games for the franchise. In that time, he played just two seasons with the same starting quarterback for every game.

Analyst Bruce Drennan has revealed a wild stat about Garrett and the Browns QBs, which includes nine different starters over the past three seasons.

“Myles Garrett had 16 starting QBs in Cleveland,” the Bruce Drennan Show posted.

Myles Garrett had 16 starting QBs in Cleveland. #DawgPound Can you name them? Bruce rips through the list. 😂 Never miss Bruce at https://t.co/dEpyh3RfR8! pic.twitter.com/mAQ48KUfuB — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) June 8, 2026

Drennan listed all of them by name. They were Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, P.J. Walker, Kevin Hogan, Nick Mullens, Jeff Driskell and Bailey Zappe.

The pace is in line with the fact that the Browns have used 42 different starting quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999. Gabriel and Sanders were the latest additions as rookies last season.

Garrett’s tenure with the Browns started somewhat normally, as the Browns used just two QBs while going winless in 2017, with Kizer starting 15 of the 16 games, and Hogan starting one. That allowed them to select Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he started 13 games as a rookie, with Taylor getting three starts.

Mayfield started all 16 games in each of the following two seasons, 2019 and 2020. Then, in 2021, he was able to start 14 of the 17 games, with Keenum getting two starts and Mullens called on for one. After trading for Watson before the 2022 campaign, and with him facing an NFL suspension related to sexual assault allegations, the Browns used Brissett to start the first 11 games, with Watson getting the final six after being reinstated.

That’s when things really went off the rails. In 2023, with Watson suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, the Browns used five starting quarterbacks: him, Flacco, Walker, Thompson-Robinson and Driskell. Then, in 2024, after Watson tore his Achilles in his seventh start, Winston, Thompson-Robinson and Zappe finished out the year. In 2025, which turned out to be Garrett’s final season with Cleveland, it was Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders.

Unfortunately, Garrett is leaving with no one new likely to be added to the list, as Watson, Sanders and Gabriel are in competition for this season’s job.

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