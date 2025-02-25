Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Insider Says NFC Contender Will Likely Be Interested In Myles Garrett

Insider Says NFC Contender Will Likely Be Interested In Myles Garrett

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterated Cleveland’s stance about a potential trade for Myles Garrett on Tuesday as the executive attempted to shoot down rumors the defender would be available this offseason.

That hasn’t stopped NFL insiders from speculating about what Cleveland would do should the franchise change its stance.

Insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Browns will draw significant interest throughout the NFL if Garrett is available, including one NFC contender.

During Fowler’s appearance on “Get Up” Tuesday morning, the insider revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles would be “the most aggressive” team pursuing Garrett, especially if their NFC East rivals would appear close to landing the elite defender.

“Myles Garrett, they would not want to see him go to the Washington Commanders for example. If that was to gain traction, (Eagles GM) Howie Roseman would likely step in, try to make a deal that is too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse,” Fowler said.

Garrett would immediately become the team’s best defensive player in this hypothetical trade situation although Fowler did not discuss what compensation the Eagles would part with to make this deal happen.

Philadelphia could be in the market for a defensive end as Josh Sweat will be testing the free-agent waters next month.

Fowler said the Eagles are not expected to retain Sweat’s services for 2025, creating a void for the defense to fill.

Sweat was a significant part of the Eagles’ pass-rush defense this season, and his play in the Super Bowl has been lauded for being one reason why Philadelphia claimed their second Super Bowl victory in 2025.

Browns Nation