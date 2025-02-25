Adam Schefter Is ‘Confident’ About Browns’ 2nd Pick In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have held their cards close to their chest, continuing to keep who the organization is interested in taking with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft a mystery.

Cleveland has several voids that the team could fill with that high draft selection, including positions on both sides of the football.

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that the Browns have already decided what position to take in April out of necessity.

The insider revealed those thoughts on Tuesday, noting how certain he is that Cleveland will take a quarterback with the second overall selection in the upcoming draft.

“The thing that I feel most comfortable and confident in in this upcoming draft is that the Cleveland Browns at number two will wind up taking a quarterback because they have to, because logic dictates that,” Schefter said.

“The thing that I feel most comfortable and confident about in this draft is the Cleveland Browns at #2 will wind up taking a QB,” – @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/WKoi6iGk74 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 25, 2025

Schefter pointed to Deshaun Watson’s long recovery time from his Achilles injury as the main reason the Browns will make a “common sense” move to select a rookie signal-caller.

Cleveland needs the “financial relief” that a quarterback playing on a rookie deal would provide the franchise, especially with the team’s salary cap being heavily bogged down by Watson’s deal.

The insider believes the Browns will have their choice of quarterbacks in April’s event, noting that the Tennessee Titans are likely to take Penn State defender Abdul Carter with the top overall selection.

That pick would give Cleveland a choice between Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, two players that are thought to be the best of the current rookie class, Schefter noted.

