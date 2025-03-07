Insider Says Recent Browns Blockbuster QB Trade Rumor Is ‘False’

Rumors surrounding quarterback-needy teams are swirling just days before the free agency period starts for the upcoming season.

The Browns are one of several franchises that need a signal-caller for the 2025 campaign, and the volume of rumors involving Cleveland is growing with the official start of the season looming.

Browns insider Brad Stainbrook shut down one rumor that involved Cleveland’s desire for one NFL starting quarterback.

Stainbrook revealed what he had heard about the notable trade talk, nixing any discussion that Cleveland is attempting to acquire Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“The Browns are not in talks with the Cardinals regarding Kyler Murray, per a league source. This is false,” Stainbrook said.

The #Browns are not in talks with the Cardinals regarding Kyler Murray, per a league source. This is false. https://t.co/HWxFrxyGGI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 7, 2025

The former top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has been entrenched as the starter for the Cardinals since joining the organization.

Murray has struggled at times over the past six seasons, posting a 35-45-1 mark with Arizona.

The former Heisman winner was injured in 2022, and his recovery forced him to miss parts of that season and the 2023 campaign.

Cleveland has multiple options to fill their quarterback need this offseason.

In addition to free agency, the Browns have a dozen picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 2 overall selection.

The Browns could add one of the top two quarterbacks from this year’s class with the second overall selection, and Cleveland has been linked to both Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at that spot.

Cleveland has only one healthy quarterback on its roster for 2025, and the Browns are certain to add to that total before the season begins.

