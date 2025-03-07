Insider Sounds Off On Browns For ‘Stupid’ Decision

The Cleveland Browns have hit a wall with the Myles Garrett trade request situation.

After general manager Andrew Berry reiterated the team’s stance that Cleveland would not trade Garrett, a new report on Friday revealed that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with their disgruntled defensive end to discuss the matter.

These reports are making the organization look bad, according to Browns insider Tony Grossi.

The insider sounded off on the Browns’ executives during Friday’s edition of “The Really Big Show,” hammering the team’s decision-making process regarding their generational defensive talent.

“Stupid, stupid, stupid; they’re totally mishandling the situation. Hee should have been traded by now, and I think that it is only going to get worse,” Grossi said.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid, they're totally mishandling the situation, HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN TRADED BY NOW," – @TonyGrossi reacts to the latest Myles Garrett drama. Do you agree??? pic.twitter.com/gVy1OfzfC9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 7, 2025

Grossi said that the team will look worse should the franchise reverse their decision to trade Garrett now, arguing the organization will look weak should it cave to the defensive player’s request and reverse its course.

Cleveland would be “submarining” its entire season to continue their no-trade stance throughout the year, Grossi said.

The stalemate between the two parties could lead to Garrett sitting out part or all of the upcoming season, Grossi offered.

Grossi argued that the franchise should have relented to Garrett’s request earlier, especially if the team believes it will not be competitive next season.

The insider pointed to the Deshaun Watson contract – and its impact on the salary cap for the next three seasons – as one reason the Browns will struggle to field a Super Bowl-contending team in the next few years.

NEXT:

Analyst Urges Browns Not To Re-Sign Former QB