Browns Nation

Thursday, October 16, 2025
Insider Sends Warning To Browns Ahead Of Dolphins Game

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and a UFL-caliber offense.

As a result, they’ve lost five of their first six games this season.

In Week 7, they host the Miami Dolphins, who also have just one win.

Insider Dan Labbe said that if the Browns fail to defeat the Dolphins, it could lead to some major changes.

The fact that the Browns are the betting favorites to win the game says all you need to know about the Dolphins.

As bad as the Browns’ record is, it’s worth noting they were a missed field goal away from defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and a few plays away from defeating the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5.

This will be rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start at home, and his third overall.

He will be under a lot of pressure to show that he’s better than what he showed in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More than that, Stefanski knows he might be coaching for his job, so he must ensure his pupil is in a position to succeed.

This game is crucial, and the Browns can’t afford to lose it for many reasons.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation