Insider Sends Warning To Browns Ahead Of Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and a UFL-caliber offense.

As a result, they’ve lost five of their first six games this season.

In Week 7, they host the Miami Dolphins, who also have just one win.

Insider Dan Labbe said that if the Browns fail to defeat the Dolphins, it could lead to some major changes.

“Because the Browns would have us believe they are better equipped than, say, the Dolphins to turn this thing around quickly. More importantly, they need to determine if they have the right people in place in head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry to move this process forward. How do you possibly make that case if you lose at home to the reeling Dolphins. Is it too dramatic to say the future is at stake on Sunday? This season has started off as a mess. Losing Sunday would only make it more so and would make it awfully hard to sell any kind of bright future as currently constructed. This game seems pretty important after all,” Labbe said

The fact that the Browns are the betting favorites to win the game says all you need to know about the Dolphins.

As bad as the Browns’ record is, it’s worth noting they were a missed field goal away from defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and a few plays away from defeating the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5.

This will be rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start at home, and his third overall.

He will be under a lot of pressure to show that he’s better than what he showed in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More than that, Stefanski knows he might be coaching for his job, so he must ensure his pupil is in a position to succeed.

This game is crucial, and the Browns can’t afford to lose it for many reasons.

NEXT:

Surprising Browns Defender Being Linked To Trade Rumors