Surprising Browns Defender Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for.

As such, they’re now among the potential sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently explained why defensive end Alex Wright could be on his way out.

“Wright is at the end of his rookie contract. Maybe the Browns will have to decide between Wright and Isaiah McGuire for who they keep opposite Myles Garrett over the long term, but McGuire is still on his rookie deal next year. He’s the listed starter on the Browns’ unofficial depth chart, but he and Wright play significant roles. As playoff contenders search for pass-rush help, the Browns almost certainly will field some calls. It’s probably safe to assume most of them will be about Wright because he would be an inexpensive rental for the rest of the season,” Jackson wrote.

From a money-management perspective, it would make sense to move on from Wright if they don’t intend to keep him around for the long run.

But if they like him as much as they seem to, they should look to work out a new contract instead.

However, with McGuire also here, they could inevitably have to decide between the two.

It wouldn’t make sense to sign both of them to high-priced deals to rotate opposite Garrett.

Wright and McGuire have been unsung heroes for the Browns’ stout front seven, so whoever does stay could be in for an even bigger role.

The Browns have been the most aggressive team in the trade market in the early stages of the season, sending quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the deadline looming on Nov. 4, they might be ready to make some more moves.

The Browns have some big needs on offense, and if they can find a way to land another wide receiver and/or revamp the offensive line, they should do it.

