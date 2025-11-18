Myles Garrett’s Latest Feat Has The NFL Talking

Through all of their trials and tribulations this season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense has remained something special. Numerous players on the defensive line have played well this season, but most people agree that no one has been better than Myles Garrett.

The defensive end is having a legendary season and is making NFL history with his performances. Each week, he continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume as one of the league’s premier defenders, forcing opposing offenses to game-plan around him.

He recently joined elite company with a historic three-game stretch.

Garrett has 10.0 sacks in his past three games, which is tied with Richard Dent and is ahead of Aldon Smith (9.5) for any such stretch in history.

Garrett’s Historic Run Underscored By Browns’ Offensive Struggles

Garrett was unstoppable in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, repeatedly putting pressure on Lamar Jackson. He sacked Jackson four times, with three coming in the first half.

He was also a major reason why running back Derrick Henry was mostly contained. Henry was able to gain 103 yards on 18 carries, but 59 of those yards were on one play.

In short, Garrett was a menace to multiple players on almost every defensive play.

His history-making season goes beyond these three games. He is now the fourth player with at least four sacks in multiple games within a season, and there are still seven games left to play, including Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As amazing as he has been, fans are disappointed that the Browns’ offense can’t match the defense. They fear that Cleveland is wasting a generational talent, and they are hoping that this offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft will improve the rest of the team.

