Insider Shares Interesting Update About Quinshon Judkins’ Status

The Cleveland Browns’ running game looked decent in Week 1.

They hope and need it to be more than decent.

Fortunately for them, help might be on the way.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, they could have rookie RB Quinshon Judkins on the field as early as Week 2.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi said that there should be an update regarding Judkins’ situation this week.

“I think that could be a fact. Supposedly, he met with the commissioner yesterday. That had to happen before the league rules on a suspension or not. I think the Browns have an inclination that there will not be a suspension. We should hear this week on that,” Grossi said.

He reported that Judkins met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday, adding that the Browns believe he’s not going to be suspended.

Of course, he doesn’t expect the Browns to give him a big workload right out of the gate, and he predicted they would keep him on a pitch count in the first week.

Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract earlier in the offseason as he, like all other second-round picks, pushed to get a fully guaranteed contract.

Then, his arrest for domestic violence got in the way, and while he won’t face charges, he could still be fined and suspended.

Per Grossi, the league is soon to conclude its investigation on the matter, and if he’s not suspended, there’s no reason to think he won’t take the field to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Fellow rookie Dylan Sampson looked solid in his debut, hauling in eight receptions for 64 yards, adding a team-best 12 rushes for 29 yards.

Jerome Ford was inefficient with eight yards on six carries, with Raheim Sanders operating as their goal-line back and logging three rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries.

