Insider Sheds Light On Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Future

There is a very good chance that Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry could be out of their jobs by the end of the season. On the other hand, they both could last through at least next year.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently cleared the air about Stefanski and Berry’s future.

“I don’t think there was this sense of ‘win or else’ this season. It was about fact-finding and figuring out what they had and helping them inform what to do in the 2026 draft. I just don’t think this was a year where the expectations were super, crazy high. I do think that Jimmy (Haslam) believes in continuity and alignment, and he knows that this is a challenging year with all of the rookies. In a perfect world, he’s going to want to try to maintain that continuity,” Cabot said.

"I do think that Jimmy (Haslam) believes in continuity and alignment and he knows that this is a challenging year with all of the rookies." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the futures for #Browns GM Andrew Berry, HC Kevin Stefanski pic.twitter.com/APvsYM5hhh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 11, 2025

If the owner really does value continuity, then it seems likely that Stefanski and Berry will be back next season. After all, this is a tough situation that few people would be able to turn around.

The Browns are at a developmental and transitional point, hoping to turn their roster into something special. There are many questions and uncertainties about the team, especially at quarterback.

This is the season to figure things out and plan a path forward, both with the players Cleveland has now and who they might acquire in the 2026 NFL Draft. But if Stefanski and Berry do return, they would have to deliver better results.

If the Browns continue to flounder, changes will come. Many people believe Stefanski and Berry are working on borrowed time, and that may prove to be correct.

