Analysts Offer Surprising QB Solution For Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with a big need for a quarterback. Fast forward to today, and that continues to be the case.

Their rookies don’t look ready, and even if they were, neither may have the upside or the potential to be the long-term answer. With that in mind, analysts Josh Kendall and Chad Graff of The Athletic made an interesting QB suggestion for the Browns.

“A suggestion: Give Kirk Cousins a go,” Kendall and Graff wrote. “Drafting two quarterbacks this year didn’t work. Dillon Gabriel left Sunday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion and was replaced by Shedeur Sanders. Neither was any good. They combined for 81 net passing yards. Cleveland is heading toward the type of draft pick that could bring another young quarterback into the building, but Atlanta almost certainly will release Cousins in the offseason, so why not give that path a chance?”

Kirk Cousins Could Be a Short-Term Fix For Browns’ QB Needs

Truth be told, that might be a viable idea. Cousins was tied to the Browns for most of this offseason before the Atlanta Falcons chose to hold on to him.

Granted, the veteran didn’t look good at all in his first season with the Falcons, and things haven’t been much better this season when given a chance. That being said, it’s also worth noting that the Falcons’ offense is by no means built around his strengths, and it’s hard to thrive in that type of situation, regardless of how much talent the quarterback may have around him.

Also, the Browns seem inclined to keep head coach Kevin Stefanski, who made Cousins look like a star when he was an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings. So the QB is familiar with his system.

Of course, Cousins is not a long-term solution, and he may only give the Browns one season. But even if that’s the case, Cleveland could use its draft picks to revamp the offense at other positions before finding a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Shedeur Sanders