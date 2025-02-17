Insider Predicts ‘Drama’ In Training Camp With Myles Garrett

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns are heading into a pivotal offseason.

The team has to decide whether to retool or rebuild, and plenty of difficult situations need to be resolved during that process.

One cloud hanging over the franchise now is superstar defensive end Myles Garrett’s recent public trade demand, to which the Browns have responded that they don’t plan on moving him, which is why one insider recently predicted some training camp drama on the horizon.

During an appearance on Up & Adams on Monday, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak said he believes the Garrett situation could drag out into the preseason.

“I think we’re going to see Myles Garrett back in a Browns uniform. I think it’s going to be frustrating, there’s going to be training camp drama,” he said.

ESPN’s @BenjaminSolak believes the Myles Garrett situation in Cleveland could be dragged out into the preseason. 👀 “I think we’re going to see Myles Garrett back in a Browns uniform…there’s going to be training camp drama.”@heykayadams @Browns pic.twitter.com/boCVV74JfZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 17, 2025

Solak added that the Browns don’t want to trade Myles Garrett, simply because he’s Myles Garrett and is one of the best players in the NFL.

In these situations, the player usually gets their way.

If the Browns aren’t close to contending, then trading Garrett is the best way to cash in on their most valuable asset and get multiple high draft picks in return to ensure this rebuild doesn’t take too long.

Garrett should easily fetch multiple first-round picks on the open market as he has seven consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks under his belt, which combined with the Browns’ No. 2 pick, could help turn this franchise around quicker than it would to keep Garrett and have him churn out another 14 or 15 sacks next season.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like things could get contentious.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys