Friday, March 7, 2025
Analyst Urges Browns Not To Re-Sign Former QB

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

What are the Cleveland Browns going to do at quarterback for the 2025 NFL season?

This is a question that fans and analysts have been trying to answer for months, hoping to figure out what the team is going to do at the position during the offseason.

Drafting a top-tier prospect with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft seems like a given at this point, at least, according to the public discourse, but there are also rumors that the team is going to sign a veteran free agent.

After all, Deshaun Watson isn’t likely to step foot on the field next year due to his injury, and with Jameis Winston being a free agent and the team not liking what they’ve seen from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they don’t have a lot of options on the roster.

One option brought up is re-signing Joe Flacco, someone who brought them to the playoffs in 2023.

Flacco has plenty of playoff success and strong, veteran leadership, but when talking about this situation on 92.3 “The Fan,” Daryl Ruiter made a case for the team looking in another direction.

“I’m just telling you, I don’t think it’s a fit. And I don’t think Joe (Flacco) thinks it’s a fit, either,” Ruiter said.

Ruiter thinks the team is better off finding someone else, someone who doesn’t already have a history with the Browns.

For an organization that’s trying to find itself and make strides as a potential contender moving forward, going back to the well isn’t in their best interest, at least in Ruiter’s eyes.

The Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several weeks, and this is one of their most pressing, one that fans hope they can get right.

