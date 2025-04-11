Insider Urges Browns To Re-Sign Veteran WR After Flacco Signing

The Cleveland Browns’ messy quarterback room makes a little more sense after the signing of Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, but there are still a lot of holes within this offense that averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

One area of need is the wide receiver position, which has little to offer at the moment outside of Jerry Jeudy, and one insider believes a viable solution to that problem would be to re-sign one notable veteran wideout to help out Flacco or whoever else is under center next season.

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange And Brown Report shared on Friday on X that he’d like to see the Browns bring Amari Cooper back.

“Amari Cooper is a free agent. Cooper and Joe Flacco had a clear connection and a great relationship. If I’m Andrew Berry, I offer a 1 year cheap deal to bring Cooper back to the #Browns.”

Amari Cooper is still lingering in free agency roughly a month after the free agency period opened, which is surprising given his long and successful history at multiple stops around the league.

The Browns traded Cooper ahead of last year’s trade deadline to the Buffalo Bills, and Buffalo didn’t get the production out of him that it had likely hoped for, as Cooper had just 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Bills.

Cleveland will likely look to the draft to bring in another explosive weapon or two to the WR room, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a veteran like Cooper back in the fold to serve as a safety valve for whoever the quarterback is going to be in 2025.

