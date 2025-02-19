Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Analyst Reveals Why Cam Ward Would Be Best Choice For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and they will address that need in the offseason.

Reports state that they will target a proven veteran in free agency and a rookie in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Nick Paulus would love to see draft Cam Ward.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned analyst claimed that Ward was a winner, and he thinks he’s a legitimate QB1.

While he had plenty of stops during his collegiate career, he was a multi-year starter, and Paulus believes that valuable experience will come in handy at the next level.

Moreover, even though his team failed to make the playoffs last season, he thinks that’s not on Ward.

Paulus argued that the defense let the offense down, as they constantly allowed so many big plays and gave up plenty of points.

It’s hard to argue with that, and Ward’s physical traits are enticing.

Of course, there are also some major concerns.

His footwork needs plenty of work, and while he has a nice combination of touch and power, he needs to make better decisions.

Perhaps because of his team’s defensive shortcomings or just because of his instincts, he had a worrisome tendency to play hero ball and put the ball in harm’s way.

Players can get away with that in college, but that’s not going to get the job done at the next level.

Whatever the case, if the Browns will take one quarterback in the first round, Ward does seem like the best one.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation