Insider Warns Fans Who Want Kevin Stefanski Fired

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL season is quickly spiraling as they currently sit at 1-5 and have lost three consecutive games heading into Week 7.

The Browns have largely lost behind a listless offense that continues to struggle to generate points, which has led to increased calls for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job.

Cleveland traded away veteran Joe Flacco, forcing Stefanski to stick with Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders the rest of the way, barring another move for a quarterback.

Flacco led the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second game with the team, leading some to believe that the Browns’ offensive woes are because of Stefanski.

Jason Lloyd understands the fans’ desire to have Stefanski fired, but he warned that firing him won’t solve the organization’s long-term issues.

“I’ve said all year long, you wanna fire him, I’m not gonna fight you. There’s enough evidence there. You wanna fire him, fire him. I just think it runs so much deeper throughout this organization. Firing the head coach is putting a Band-Aid on it. It ain’t gonna fix anything,” Lloyd said.

As Lloyd noted, Stefanski likely has to go at some point, but getting rid of him likely won’t change Cleveland’s fortunes this season.

There’s an obvious talent gap on the offensive side of the football, and until the franchise can find the right players then they will continue to struggle scoring.

This offseason is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in Browns history, considering how much has gone wrong in recent years, so it’ll be interesting to see if Stefanski can prove he’s still the right man for the job.

