Insider Warns To ‘Temper The Enthusiasm’ On 1 Browns Player

With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season with a torn Achilles, the Cleveland Browns promoted Jameis Winston, and Winston responded with 334 passing yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions on Sunday.

He made what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass with just over a minute left to lift the Browns to a surprising win over the Baltimore Ravens, who had come into the game with a five-game winning streak.

Naturally, Browns fans are hoping for a repeat of last season, when Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury and Joe Flacco stepped in and led the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth.

But Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot urged fans to “temper the enthusiasm a little bit” when it comes to Winston and give things a little more time as far as deciding on whether he should be the team’s QB1 beyond this season.

“Let’s temper the enthusiasm just a little bit. See if it’s something to build on. See what it looks like going forward,” Cabot said.

Because Winston had been relegated to being a backup over the last few years due to injuries, it’s easy to forget he was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft and led Florida State University to a national championship.

He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards during the 2019 season, but that same year, he also led the league with 30 interceptions, and in both of his last two seasons, he had more interceptions than touchdown passes.

If Winston turns out to be Cleveland’s answer under center and not just a temporary stand-in, perhaps the team could have a bit of a future with the 30-year-old at the controls.

