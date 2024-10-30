Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Gregg Williams Makes Bold Statement About Browns’ Potential Record With Jameis Winston

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

Jameis Winston’s post-game Eminem quote captured the essence of his moment perfectly following Cleveland’s stunning upset over Baltimore.

“You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”

Winston seized his opportunity in his first Browns start, but now the spotlight shifts to whether he can sustain this momentum to revive Cleveland’s season.

Despite sitting last in the AFC North with a 2-6 record, former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams sees potential for a dramatic turnaround.

During a recent segment of the Big Play talk show, Williams raised eyebrows with his bold prediction about Winston’s impact.

When asked about the Browns’ potential record with Winston as QB1 from the start, Williams didn’t hesitate.

“I would say that they would be at the top of the division competing with Pittsburgh,” Williams stated confidently.

“I would say 5-3 or 6-2. They have a chance because they’ve played really good defense and they play really good special teams.”

Winston’s performance in Cleveland’s 29-24 victory over the Ravens showcased the poise Browns fans have yearned for this season.

His journey in the NFL began as Tampa Bay’s first overall pick in 2015, and his career has been marked by remarkable highs and notable lows.

The “Jameis Winston Experience” has always been unpredictable – in 2019, he led the league in both passing yards and interceptions, perfectly encapsulating his risk-reward playing style.

The focus now shifts to Winston’s ability to guide Cleveland forward.

While their 2-6 record makes a playoff berth unlikely, the victory over Baltimore (5-3) hints at untapped potential.

The AFC North stands as one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, but this battle-tested Browns squad, energized by Winston’s arrival, might just defy expectations in the season’s second half.

Browns Nation