Interesting Detail Emerges About Wyatt Teller’s Deal With Texans

The Cleveland Browns will be moving forward without one of their longtime offensive linemen after veteran guard Wyatt Teller reportedly agreed to a new deal with another AFC team.

Teller had been a key part of Cleveland’s offensive line for several seasons, helping anchor one of the league’s most physical rushing attacks. However, his time with the organization is coming to an end following a new agreement in free agency.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson revealed the news.

“Although Wyatt Teller has played right guard for #Browns, sources emphasized throughout free agent process, Teller is willing and capable of playing left guard and would embrace new spot. Joins #Texans on two-year, $23 million max deal, $16M base value,” Wilson posted.

Although Wyatt Teller has played right guard for #Browns, sources emphasized throughout free agent process, Teller is willing and capable of playing left guard and would embrace new spot.

Joins #Texans on two-year, $23 million max deal, $16M base value@KPRC2 https://t.co/HwQPlgE4kP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2026

Teller has built a reputation as one of the more physical interior linemen in the league. Known for his powerful run blocking, he played an important role in the Browns’ ground game during his tenure in Cleveland.

His ability to dominate at the point of attack made him a fan favorite and a crucial piece of the offensive line.

According to Wilson, one interesting detail about the move is that Teller is expected to shift positions. While he primarily played right guard with the Browns, he reportedly expressed a willingness to move to left guard for the Texans.

That flexibility likely made him an appealing target for Houston as they continue to reshape their offensive line.

The Texans are expected to feature Teller prominently as part of their starting unit. Wilson even projected the team’s offensive line alignment, which included Teller at left guard alongside players like Laremy Tunsil and Jake Andrews.

For the Browns, Teller’s departure marks another significant change to an offensive line that has been undergoing adjustments this offseason.

After years in Cleveland, Teller now joins a Texans team with high expectations and a chance to compete for a deep playoff run in the AFC.

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