Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Plan At Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have checked off the boxes on several positions of need this offseason. They have acquired multiple offensive linemen and adequately replaced other departing players at key positions.

However, they have not been able to add a veteran wide receiver since the NFL market officially opened. That is no fault of their own, as the available players were either out of their price range or had some downside that makes them a risk for a team that can’t afford to take any.

So, the easiest and most cost-effective solution would be to fulfill that need via the 2026 NFL Draft, which insider Mary Kay Cabot said is the Browns’ likely plan at this point.

“I think more so than anything right now, they’re probably more focused on the draft, and then you just look for opportunities that might arise in the veteran market. I think they would be more interested in a draft-eligible receiver. I don’t get the sense that they’re rushing out and clamoring to sign a veteran receiver that’s going to cost them a lot of money,” Cabot said.

"I think more so than anything right now, they're probably more focused on the draft…I think they would be more interested in a draft-eligible WR. I don't get the sense that they're rushing out and clamoring to sign a veteran WR that's going to cost them a lot of money." 🚨… pic.twitter.com/m8iliPhz5b — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 17, 2026

The Browns were never really in play for top-rated free agent wide receivers Alec Pierce and Mike Evans. Rashid Shaheed and Romeo Doubs may have been possibilities, but they received hefty contracts from the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, who not only had the money but also just went to the Super Bowl.

That leaves an uninspiring collection of familiar names such as Stefon Diggs, Brandon Aiyuk, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Tyreek Hill. None of them would seem to fit the current situation the Browns find themselves in as a rebuilding team looking to develop young talent.

A trade for Brian Thomas Jr. seemed like the most enticing option, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have said they have no intention of parting with him. That could be a ploy to drive up his price, so the situation is still worth monitoring as the draft gets closer.

There, the Browns could use the No. 6 overall selection on Ohio State star Carnell Tate. Later on, at No. 24 overall, or with a trade up, Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State could be an interesting choice, as his brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Other potential draft picks include Makai Lemon of USC and Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana, so the Browns should have more than enough options if they do choose to go that route.

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Analyst Has Concerning Outlook For Browns In 2026