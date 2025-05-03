Interesting Details Emerge About Browns’ Draft Trade For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns turned heads in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While they had already selected one signal caller, their follow-up move revealed deeper intentions for their future.

Shedeur Sanders became the second quarterback picked by the Cleveland Browns, though their determined effort to land him suggests he wasn’t just an afterthought.

Andrew Berry’s conviction showed with his aggressive approach on day 3 of the draft.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shed light on the situation, reporting that Andrew Berry began making calls late in the fourth round to try to trade up for Sanders.

“After selecting Sanders on Saturday, Berry told reporters the team had been targeting him if he continued to fall on Day 3. A source with knowledge of Browns’ internal conversations said Berry ‘worked hard to trade up for him,’ beginning to make calls late in the fourth round, and called the pick a ‘no-brainer,'” Oyefusi said.

The value Sanders offered simply became too tempting to ignore, prompting the Browns to make their move despite having drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

This calculated decision points to a forward-thinking approach in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

When questioned about ownership influence, Berry quickly dismissed speculation that Jimmy Haslam forced the selection.

This marks a potential shift from narratives about Haslam’s heavy involvement in personnel decisions.

The timing couldn’t be more critical for the Cleveland Browns.

With Deshaun Watson likely sidelined for most or all of the 2025 season following his double Achilles tears, the quarterback position stands wide open.

Sanders and Gabriel now join veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in what promises to be a competitive battle for the starting job.

The team clearly seeks a fresh direction after Watson’s expensive contract situation turned sour.

