Bruce Drennan Breaks Silence On Wild Dak Prescott-Browns Rumor

Bruce Drennan stirred the NFL rumor mill weeks ago when he dropped a bombshell about potential trade talks between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys involving star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Despite facing widespread skepticism, Drennan stood firm behind his reporting and refused to retract his claims.

With the NFL draft now complete and teams shifting focus toward training camp preparations, Drennan has finally revisited the Prescott to Browns speculation that he initially sparked.

“My tip about the Prescott deal did not come about and it’s probably a good thing because, as I said, when I got the tip, that I didn’t think it was the answer for the Browns, but it was legitimate. I haven’t found out the reason why it didn’t come about yet. I will,” Drennan explained on his show.

Bruce FINALLY talks about the failed Dak Prescott trade rumors and is happy it did not work out. #DawgPound "I haven't found out the reason why it didn't come about yet, I WILL." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer

The veteran sports analyst acknowledged uncertainty about why the potential deal collapsed, though he suspects financial considerations or Prescott’s no-trade clause likely complicated matters.

Looking back, Drennan actually sees the failed trade as a positive development, suggesting Prescott might not have been the right solution for what the Cleveland Browns need as they move forward.

Drennan certainly had the football world talking when he doubled down on his bold report.

According to his sources, the proposed trade package would have sent Prescott to Cleveland while Greg Newsome and the 33rd overall draft pick would head to Dallas.

Drennan noted the deal might have included additional assets, though specific details remained unclear.

Despite all the speculation, Prescott’s restructured contract created nearly insurmountable financial hurdles.

While the discussions may have been genuine at some point, the financial realities likely proved too challenging to overcome.

