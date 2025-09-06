Interesting Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ New Contract

It has been a long, strange journey that has dragged on for months, but the Cleveland Browns and second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins have finally agreed to his fully guaranteed rookie deal, making him the final drafted player to sign a deal.

Judkins signed a four-year deal typical of his fellow rookies, and some details have already emerged about the specifics of Judkins’ new deal.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that the 36th overall pick will receive a fully guaranteed $11.389 million deal with a $5 million signing bonus.

“The Browns’ No. 36 pick in the second round out of Ohio State, Judkins signed his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract — worth about $11.389 million, including a signing bonus worth close to $5 million — on Saturday. He’s the eighth player of 32 second-round picks to sign a fully guaranteed deal, Cabot said.

The interesting part is that he was only the eighth second-rounder to get a fully guaranteed deal, which is surprising given the offseason off-the-field issues that held up this entire process.

Hopefully, all the legal troubles are in the rearview mirror, and Judkins can soon begin a long and productive career in Cleveland.

The NFL is still conducting an investigation and could suspend Judkins even though he didn’t get charged with any crimes, so it’s unclear when Judkins will make his debut.

That being said, whenever he does suit up, he should immediately be a game-changing talent for this offense that is likely to prioritize the run a bit more in 2025.

Cleveland hasn’t produced a single 100-yard rusher in a game since late 2023, but with Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the backfield, that streak is likely to end in 2025.

