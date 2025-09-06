Myles Garrett Makes Bold Prediction About His Play This Season

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with significant questions surrounding their offense. But one constant remains rock solid on the defensive side of the ball.

Myles Garrett has established himself as the franchise cornerstone and will shoulder the responsibility of carrying this team while other units find their footing.

The star defensive end comes into this campaign riding four straight seasons with at least 14 sacks.

When Garrett was recently asked about facing Trey Hendrickson and his goals for Sunday’s game and the season overall, he kept his response direct.

“I want to be the best man on the field. I plan to lead the league in sacks,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett on playing against Trey Hendrickson… Makes a bold statement about the sack title this year. pic.twitter.com/xdM5caAzdv — Coop (@JJCoop25) September 5, 2025

His 2024 performance produced 14 sacks, 47 tackles, and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss that demonstrated his continued dominance.

That confidence stems from newfound stability after trade speculation and contract negotiations earlier this offseason.

Garrett ended the uncertainty by signing a four-year, $160 million extension that keeps him in Cleveland through 2030. The deal cemented his status as the defensive foundation while providing him with renewed focus.

Analysts widely consider Garrett the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Browns’ defense needs his production after dropping from the NFL’s top unit in 2023 to the lower half last season.

Emerging players like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger will look to Garrett for leadership.

With his combination of power, quickness, and football instincts, Garrett enters 2025 positioned for another dominant campaign that could define the Browns’ defensive resurgence.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Rookie Could Have Instant Impact