Friday, August 8, 2025
Interesting Rumor Emerges About Kenny Pickett

Justin Hussong
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been adamant since the day they traded for Kenny Pickett that he will have every chance to compete to be the starting quarterback.

A recent hamstring injury served as a minor setback in Pickett’s quest to achieve that goal, but one analyst recently revealed an interesting rumor that would indicate he is still in the mix to start.

“We’ve heard (Browns analyst) Nathan Zegura on our airwaves … say if Kenny Pickett is healthy, he’s absolutely still in consideration, if not gonna be named the starter,” Emmett Golden said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Though there is the sentiment that Joe Flacco is going to be the starting quarterback in Week 1, there are plenty of rumblings that Pickett will open the season instead.

He is back at practice after sitting out with the injury, and by all accounts, he has looked solid during his time on the field.

Though this competition is between four quarterbacks, including Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the belief was always that either Pickett or Flacco would be the starter, given how difficult the early-season schedule is likely to be.

It would also be malpractice to put a rookie behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season.

There is some time left before the Browns have to make a decision, but don’t be shocked if Pickett winds up bucking the odds and winning this QB competition.

