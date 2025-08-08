Louis Riddick Clears The Air On His Shedeur Sanders Claim

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener.

The fifth-round pick, who is fourth on the depth chart, will get his first NFL action against the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick recently sparked debate when he said Sanders hadn’t received enough practice repetitions and would likely be asked to do too much in the game.

Riddick warned that the rookie might be placed in a difficult position, and Stephen A. Smith and Robert Griffin III agreed with that assessment.

Though Riddick never directly claimed Sanders was being “set up to fail,” that phrase became attached to his comments.

The former NFL defensive back took to social media to clarify his position.

“So we are clear … I never said Shedeur was set up to fail. What I did say was that he wasn’t necessarily set up for perfection due to a lack of quality reps. That’s the life of being a 5th-round pick. BUT … if anyone could make decision makers take notice and succeed in this opportunity, it was Shedeur. Said he needed to make 1 or 2 unique spectacular plays to make everyone take notice and earn more reps. I’ve been there. I’ve lived it during my own playing career. Cool? Thanks,” Riddick wrote on X.

Sanders was selected with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has worked primarily with backups and depth players throughout training camp.

Despite limited first-team opportunities, he has produced several standout moments during practice.

Sanders has led the quarterback group in touchdown passes and completions on multiple days.

He has connected with Diontae Johnson, Gage Larvadain and Luke Floriea for scoring strikes during drills.

This game represents a significant opportunity for Sanders, who now faces the challenge of proving himself in live game action.

The NFL Network showcase gives Sanders his chance to make the impression Riddick believes he needs.

Even Deion Sanders has acknowledged how unique this opportunity is while expressing confidence in his son’s ability to perform under pressure.

