Is Amari Cooper The Best WR In The AFC North?

Earlier in the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a move to trade for WR Amari Cooper.

With Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. no longer with the team, they needed someone to fill those roles on offense.

Getting Cooper would give them a receiver younger than Beckham and Landry.

However, at 28 years-old, the new star receiver for the Browns already has seven seasons of NFL experience under his belt.

With the experience, does that mean it makes him the best WR in the AFC North?

Even with his outstanding talent, there’s a case against him for the best WR spot in the AFC North.

Cooper Is The Second Best WR In The AFC North

While the new Browns receiver is a great pickup for the team, he’s not the best in the AFC North.

However, he is the second best in the division.

So who beats him out for the best WR title?

A short drive down I-71 from Cleveland to Cincinnati will help Browns fans find the best WR in the division.

That receiver getting the nod for best in the division goes to Ja’Marr Chase.

Where is Ja'Marr Chase?? Amari Cooper?? Get him out. He never caught more than 10 TDs and have a 1200 yard season! Chase last season had 81 catches 1455 receiving yards and 13 TDs in his rookie year! https://t.co/kR3hotkavM — DukeFan (@rshap74) July 19, 2022

His rookie season saw him with 81 catches for 1,455 yards, nearly breaking a rookie receiver single season record.

However, even with Chase being the best, Cooper is the clear second best.

The Steelers receivers aren’t great, and the Ravens have a roster full of young receivers with little NFL experience.

So at least the Browns can be happy with having the second best receiver, right?

But maybe there will be something that could help Cooper become the best WR in 2022 for the division.

Could Deshaun Watson Give Cooper The QB He Needs To Become The Best WR?

Quarterback and receiver pairings make a tremendous difference in the NFL.

A look at Tom Brady and his 22 previous NFL seasons show how he was getting more passing yards when he had elite receivers.

Cooper had Derek Carr with the Raiders and several QBs with the Cowboys that he played with.

While he found success with those two teams, he never had a quarterback like Watson.

However, Dak Prescott from the Cowboys is the closest QB to a Watson like model.

But will this QB pairing be just what the veteran receiver needs to become the best WR in the division?

It might make a vast difference, as both players are hungry to make their mark in Cleveland.

That Watson 2️⃣ Cooper connection! pic.twitter.com/5f8x8EfsAF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 25, 2022

So the combination could help elevate him in 2022.

Watson Suspension Might Change Things In 2022

With the two working well in camp, it’s something that could give him hope for this season.

However, the looming suspension of Watson could derail that hope for him this season.

But it will come down to how long the quarterback is suspended for during the regular season.

With some saying it could be as few as two games, and others as long as a full season, it comes down to how many games he misses.

While Cooper can make any quarterback look better, having Watson could help him look better.