3 Things To Watch For In Browns’ Preseason Games

By

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL preseason with a lot of fresh faces on the team.

With these new players comes things to watch for with them.

However, there are also things to look for with the familiar faces on the Browns roster.

So going into the 2022 preseason, what are the three things fans should watch for in their preseason games?

 

3. Will The Browns Bench Their Core Franchise Players?

When you look at the Browns’ roster, they have several players who are at the core of the franchise.

These players are Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, and Myles Garrett.

They are players the Browns can’t afford to lose to a fluke injury during a preseason game.

With them already knowing the system in Cleveland, and getting reps in at OTAs, Browns fans need to see if they get benched during the preseason.

Ward and Chubb are two players who are coming off injuries, so Cleveland shouldn’t put them on the field to risk them re-injuring themselves.

Giving them rest would be the best thing, as these preseason games are meaningless to some people.

However, the injuries that might occur during those games clearly aren’t meaningless, and could hurt the Browns if they are from their core players.

 

2. How Will Josh Rosen Preform In Cleveland Preseason Games?

The buzz over how long starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be out in 2022 has been huge online.

However, the other side of the story is if the Browns were going to get another quarterback to fill in for him.

They would answer that call by getting Josh Rosen.

While he’ll be the third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, it will be interesting how he plays in preseason.

With Adam Schefter reporting that Rosen is “ready to prove he belongs,” it’s interesting what spot that would be for him in Cleveland.

Does he belong as a temporary starting quarterback, or just a third string backup?

Hopefully, the preseason will give us some answers to these questions.

 

1. Will Watson Play In The Preseason And How Much Action Would He Get?

The last, and most important, thing to look for during the Browns preseason games is Deshaun Watson.

Will the Browns put him in as quarterback during these games?

If they do, the next question would be how many snaps will they let him take in these games?

With him being a $230 million investment by the Browns, they can’t afford to lose him to an injury.

However, he needs game action to get familiar with his teammates, the playbook, and how he can run the offense.

So the Browns are at a crossroads with Watson.

Do they play him and risk an injury, or do they bench him, which would take away the valuable time he needs on the field?

Seeing that it’s been over two years since he’s played an NFL game, he needs to see that action.

It is something to watch for in the NFL preseason, as it could tell Browns fans how well Watson could do for them in 2022.

Browns Insider Questions The Josh Dobbs Signing

