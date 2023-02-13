Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett had a lot to say about the Cleveland Browns‘ play during the 2022 season.

And John Johnson III probably had too much to say during that time, too.

But the most impactful statement from a Browns player might be a 3-word tweet from the quietest Brown of all.

Nick Chubb captured the sentiments of every Browns fan with his comment during Super Bowl XLII.

“Tired of Watching,” said Cleveland’s best player.

But fans were quick to speculate who Chubb aimed the message at.

Was he simply commiserating with his adoring fan base?

Or is this a call to action delivered to Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski?

 

Browns Are Super Bowl Favorites? 

Despite the Browns’ long depressing history, Nick Chubb has known hope during his time in Cleveland.

As a rookie, he jumped into the fray with Gregg Williams and Baker Mayfield, igniting new belief in the Browns.

Cleveland was the most popular Super Bowl bet (not the best bet) before the 2019 season.

Then the Browns put together the worst coaching staff in history, temporarily killing the promise of better things.

But the front office harmony hirings of 2020 led to a playoff run and renewed Super Bowl aspirations.

Unfortunately, the lead singers went off-key in 2021, but that prompted the investment in Deshaun Watson.

Alas, 6 games turned into 11 leaving Chubb and the rest of the Browns fanbase with nothing but promises of a better 2023.

And like many of us, Chubb is growing impatient waiting for Cleveland to turn the corner.

 

Sense Of Urgency For Chubb? 

Chubb enters his 6th NFL season in Cleveland, already beyond the league average for a running back.

Only second-year rusher Jerome Ford, practice squad teammate John Kelly, and the young Nate McCrary back him up.

Ford entered the league compared to free agent Kareem Hunt.

He did not get much opportunity to run in 2022, and he won’t until he improves his blocking prowess.

But Chubb knows that by 2024, the situation in Cleveland could be very different.

Another losing record could prompt a coaching turnover or rebuild.

As painful as it is to think about it, Chubb can be a cap casualty in 2024, clearing over $10 million for the Browns.

And if they don’t want to watch from somewhere else, Berry and Stefanski would do well to listen to their quiet star.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

46 mins ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

1 hour ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

1 day ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

2 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

3 days ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shared A Message To Browns Fans On His Big Night

3 days ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

3 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

4 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Insider Shares Jedrick Wills Contract Prediction

4 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Await An Expected Joe Thomas Announcement

4 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Congratulates LeBron James On His Record

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grading David Njoku's Performance In 2022

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Shocking Trades The Browns Could Make This Offseason

5 days ago

2 Browns Players Who Need A Better 2023 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

5 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Should The Browns Move On From John Johnson?

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Had The Perfect Pro Bowl Joke

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Add Former Michigan Defensive Lineman On Futures Contract

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shares Important Myles Garrett Update

6 days ago

A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A Former Browns Rival Is Calling It A Career

6 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Analyst Notes A Fitting Cap To The 2022 Season

6 days ago

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

No more pages to load