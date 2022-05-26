Is Signing David Njoku Long-Term The Right Move?

Go out and ask ten different Cleveland Browns fans what they think about David Njoku.

You’ll probably get ten different answers.

It’s been a rollercoaster career thus far for the 2017 first-round pick.

The tight end has all the athletic ability in the world.

However, he’s struggled to stay on the field consistently and has a dropped a few too many easy passes.

Still, the athleticism and physical frame cannot be ignored.

David Njoku got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/seKkDT5em0 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 7, 2021

Following a resurgence of sorts for Njoku in 2021, the Browns have decisions to make.

He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season unless the Browns want to lock him down long-term.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, that is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The deal the #Browns and David Njoku are close to an agreement on is reportedly (Mary Kay) between $13-14M, which would make him the 5th highest paid TE in the league. How do we feel about that? pic.twitter.com/HaxZNShGxU — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 25, 2022

With the reported deal worth $13-$14 million annually, is that too much for Njoku?

Would the Browns be making a mistake by giving David this kind of payday?

Figured it Out?

If we were having this conversation after the 2020 season things would be different.

Up until this past season, many thought Njoku simply didn’t have it at the professional level.

Injuries limited his availability and he didn’t have much involvement in the offense even when he did take the field.

Some of that falls on the game-planning along with up and down quarterback play.

Yet there were enough make-able plays that Njoku simply didn’t come up with.

3rd and long for the Browns and here we see the problem. Offenses sputter when all 11 players fail to consistently get on the same page. One play it's the QB, next the OL misses, the next a RB misses a pass pro, etc. All comes together but you get a drop by Njoku. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/Aiei5xiUPZ — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) October 22, 2018

Browns have to be praying that David Njoku starts making these catches and reduces his massive drop total moving forward. I don't recall him having these same issues at Miami pic.twitter.com/q0j03x8mbs — Ian (@NFLFilmStudy) December 9, 2017

Now, however, he is coming down with those balls in traffic.

His catch percentage also jumped up from 2020 to this past season as well.

Browns fans finally tasted what Njoku hoped to be cooking up in Cleveland since being drafted.

Statistically, he’s still a middle of the road tight end.

Browns fans know if he keeps progressing at the pace he has been recently, a special year (or a few) are coming.

However, spending $14 million per season to hope that happens is a risk.

Thin Tight End Room

With Austin Hooper out of the equation, Njoku quickly finds himself atop the tight end room in terms of talent and experience.

That’s an important position, especially in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

That plays a major factor in deciding what to do with Njoku long-term.

Behind him sits Harrison Bryant, a 2020 fourth-round pick.

He’s pieced together two solid campaigns to start his NFL career.

Yet, his ceiling doesn’t even sniff that of Njoku.

Financial Risk

The price of keeping Njoku is the primary question.

That’s actually a subtle positive considering his desire to even be in Cleveland came into question not too long ago.

Although in fairness, Njoku more recently expressed his interest in staying in Cleveland.

As it stands the Browns have about $27 million in cap space still this offseason.

That leaves Andrew Berry and the front office some wiggle room even if they do retain Njoku.

It’d be wise for Berry to strike a deal with Njoku.

He’s the new leader of the tight end room. And if he hits his ceiling, the offense could hit another level.