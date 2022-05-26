Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Is Signing David Njoku Long-Term The Right Move?

Is Signing David Njoku Long-Term The Right Move?

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Go out and ask ten different Cleveland Browns fans what they think about David Njoku.

You’ll probably get ten different answers.

It’s been a rollercoaster career thus far for the 2017 first-round pick.

The tight end has all the athletic ability in the world.

However, he’s struggled to stay on the field consistently and has a dropped a few too many easy passes.

Still, the athleticism and physical frame cannot be ignored.

Following a resurgence of sorts for Njoku in 2021, the Browns have decisions to make.

He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season unless the Browns want to lock him down long-term.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, that is getting closer to becoming a reality.

With the reported deal worth $13-$14 million annually, is that too much for Njoku?

Would the Browns be making a mistake by giving David this kind of payday?

 

Figured it Out?

If we were having this conversation after the 2020 season things would be different.

Up until this past season, many thought Njoku simply didn’t have it at the professional level.

Injuries limited his availability and he didn’t have much involvement in the offense even when he did take the field.

Some of that falls on the game-planning along with up and down quarterback play.

Yet there were enough make-able plays that Njoku simply didn’t come up with.

Now, however, he is coming down with those balls in traffic.

His catch percentage also jumped up from 2020 to this past season as well.

Browns fans finally tasted what Njoku hoped to be cooking up in Cleveland since being drafted.

Statistically, he’s still a middle of the road tight end.

Browns fans know if he keeps progressing at the pace he has been recently, a special year (or a few) are coming.

However, spending $14 million per season to hope that happens is a risk.

 

Thin Tight End Room

With Austin Hooper out of the equation, Njoku quickly finds himself atop the tight end room in terms of talent and experience.

That’s an important position, especially in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

That plays a major factor in deciding what to do with Njoku long-term.

Behind him sits Harrison Bryant, a 2020 fourth-round pick.

He’s pieced together two solid campaigns to start his NFL career.

Yet, his ceiling doesn’t even sniff that of Njoku.

 

Financial Risk

The price of keeping Njoku is the primary question.

That’s actually a subtle positive considering his desire to even be in Cleveland came into question not too long ago.

Although in fairness, Njoku more recently expressed his interest in staying in Cleveland.

As it stands the Browns have about $27 million in cap space still this offseason.

That leaves Andrew Berry and the front office some wiggle room even if they do retain Njoku.

It’d be wise for Berry to strike a deal with Njoku.

He’s the new leader of the tight end room. And if he hits his ceiling, the offense could hit another level.

Recent News

Michael Smith Sees Deshaun Watson Getting Suspended For At Least A Year
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Already Showing Leadership With Browns
Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Michael Smith Sees Deshaun Watson Getting Suspended For At Least A Year

No more pages to load