Isaiah Bond Has 3-Word Message After Making Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is all set, at least for now.

As expected, Isaiah Bond made the roster.

With that in mind, the Texas product took to social media to share his thoughts on this special situation:

“Prayed for this,” Bond posted on X.

Bond has gone through a lot this year.

He was arrested in April on an outstanding sexual assault warrant.

He always maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, with the U.S. District Court in North Texas choosing not to indict him.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that the team did its due diligence on him and this situation.

The former Longhorns wideout was once considered to be a second or third-round draft pick, but his legal situation made him go undrafted.

He hauled in 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns in his final season in college.

He also played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, logging 65 grabs for 888 yards and five scores.

Now, he’ll be reunited with former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in Cleveland.

Bond is a privileged athlete who uses his top-notch speed to do his damage.

He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, and he’s going to be a deep-play threat for Joe Flacco once he gets up to speed with the offense.

The Browns kept him on the 53-man roster after giving him a fully guaranteed three-year, $3 million dollar contract, and he’ll look to beat out Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman for touches alongside Jerry Jeudy.

