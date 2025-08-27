Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Quinshon Judkins’ Future

The Cleveland Browns are facing a complicated situation with one of their rookies.

Quinshon Judkins is still unsigned, and with the start of the season just around the corner, there has been plenty of speculation about his future.

Even NFL insider Mike Florio suggested that he could make an unprecedented move and return to college.

A new court ruling laid the groundwork for players like Judkins to at least try to do so, although the Browns would still retain his draft rights.

Nevertheless, that’s not likely to happen.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Ohio State star isn’t considering a return to campus:

“A league source said Judkins is not pondering a return to the college ranks, which Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk proposed as one theoretic possibility on Monday,” Cabot wrote.

Judkins didn’t sign his contract earlier in the offseason.

Like most second-round picks, he used Jayden Higgins’ fully guaranteed contract with the Houston Texans to try to demand the same type of guarantees.

Then, he was arrested for domestic violence and assault, and while he won’t face further charges, he can still be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy.

As such, he’s most likely to be suspended for some games.

The league is reportedly investigating the matter, and it appears that the Browns are unlikely to sign him until the investigation is resolved.

The Browns parted ways with RBs Pierre Strong Jr. and Ahmani Marshall on Tuesday, leaving only veteran Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson on the roster.

That’s clearly far from ideal, especially considering that Judkins was projected to be atop the depth chart to start the season.

For now, the team will just have to wait and see.

