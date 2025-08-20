Isaiah Bond Says He Will Bring 3 Things To Browns’ Offense

NFL training camps bring constant speculation about new additions and their potential impact.

The Cleveland Browns made one such move this week that could add a dynamic element to their offensive attack.

The team signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who wasted little time explaining what he plans to contribute.

“I’m bringing speed, playmaking, and also hard work,” Bond said, per Tony Grossi.

Isaiah Bond, on what he brings to the Browns' offense: 'I'm bringing speed, playmaking, and also hard work.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 19, 2025

Bond arrives in Cleveland after his recent legal situation concluded with a grand jury dismissal. The former Texas and Alabama receiver signed with the Browns just days after clearing that hurdle.

His calling card remains his blazing speed, demonstrated by a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Throughout his college career, Bond accumulated 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Browns showed their confidence in his abilities by offering him a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $3 million.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees coached Bond during his time at Alabama. Rees has praised the receiver’s ability to stretch defenses vertically and his quick grasp of complex offensive concepts.

That existing relationship could accelerate Bond’s integration into Cleveland’s system.

The timing of Bond’s arrival works in his favor. Cleveland’s receiving corps is searching for playmakers who can create separation and add explosiveness to the passing game.

The Browns have incorporated new motion concepts and route combinations into their offense this season.

Bond will compete immediately for playing time as the team prepares for its preseason finale.

Cleveland opens the regular season September 7 against Cincinnati, giving the speedy receiver a narrow window to establish his role.

NEXT:

Browns Get Unexpected Visitor At Training Camp