Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Isaiah Bond Says He Will Bring 3 Things To Browns’ Offense

Isaiah Bond Says He Will Bring 3 Things To Browns’ Offense

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Isaiah Bond Says He Will Bring 3 Things To Browns’ Offense
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

NFL training camps bring constant speculation about new additions and their potential impact.

The Cleveland Browns made one such move this week that could add a dynamic element to their offensive attack.

The team signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who wasted little time explaining what he plans to contribute.

“I’m bringing speed, playmaking, and also hard work,” Bond said, per Tony Grossi.

Bond arrives in Cleveland after his recent legal situation concluded with a grand jury dismissal. The former Texas and Alabama receiver signed with the Browns just days after clearing that hurdle.

His calling card remains his blazing speed, demonstrated by a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Throughout his college career, Bond accumulated 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Browns showed their confidence in his abilities by offering him a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $3 million.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees coached Bond during his time at Alabama. Rees has praised the receiver’s ability to stretch defenses vertically and his quick grasp of complex offensive concepts.

That existing relationship could accelerate Bond’s integration into Cleveland’s system.

The timing of Bond’s arrival works in his favor. Cleveland’s receiving corps is searching for playmakers who can create separation and add explosiveness to the passing game.

The Browns have incorporated new motion concepts and route combinations into their offense this season.

Bond will compete immediately for playing time as the team prepares for its preseason finale.

Cleveland opens the regular season September 7 against Cincinnati, giving the speedy receiver a narrow window to establish his role.

NEXT:  Browns Get Unexpected Visitor At Training Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation