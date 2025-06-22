Isaiah McGuire Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Struggles Last Season

Very little went right for the 2024 Cleveland Browns, as the team cycled through four starting quarterbacks, won three games, and had the worst offense and scoring differential in the NFL.

There wasn’t much for fans to hang their hats on, and you have to read between the lines a bit to find any silver linings with the season, though defensive end Isaiah McGuire recently had a positive spin on last year.

McGuire popped in on a recent episode of ‘Best Podcast Available’ and said he was proud of how the team stuck together last season despite so many things going wrong.

“As everyone knows, last season was very long. It had a lot of trials, but I think what was very important, not only for us in our room but as a team, is that we collectively stuck together and also continue to put our best foot forward and continue improving what we could control,” McGuire said.

McGuire had a nice little breakout last season and played all 16 games amidst the chaos, logging 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He is about to turn 24 and now has two seasons under his belt after the Browns selected him in the fourth round in 2023, and with Myles Garrett and rookie fifth overall pick Mason Graham alongside him, he could have an opportunity for a big year with those two wreaking tons of havoc and garnering much of the offensive line’s attention.

It is important that last season didn’t break the locker room, though all fans care about is wins and losses.

Many 14-loss seasons have completely fractured organizations, but the Browns appear poised to come out the other side of this intact.

