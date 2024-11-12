Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Isaiah McGuire Reveals His Thoughts On New Opportunity

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 and Isaiah McGuire #57 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after their team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Until recently, Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire was an afterthought, and he was mainly a relief player who came in to give Za’Darius Smith a rest.

But in a deadline trade, Smith was sent to the Detroit Lions, which has given McGuire an immense opportunity to prove his worth moving forward as a starter opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

McGuire called this opportunity to be a significant piece of the Browns’ defense a “blessing,” per Fred Greetham.

He was a fourth-round draft pick last year out of the University of Missouri, and so far in his career he has 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 23 total tackles (14 solo).

After trading both Smith and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, Cleveland seems to be beginning a retooling or rebuilding project, and such a project obviously involves evaluating young prospects such as McGuire.

While Cleveland’s offense has had major problems this year, their defense has occasionally shown a glimmer of hope.

While they rank 16th in total yards allowed and 21st in points allowed, they are second in third down conversion percentage given up.

The Browns have a 2-7 record, so they have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but with eight games left, young players such as McGuire have an opportunity to make a nice impression on the front office.

They will visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, and that game will give McGuire a chance to shine for the Browns.

Browns Nation