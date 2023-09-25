J.J. Watt Shares Praise For ‘Dominant’ Browns Defense

Hold an opposing offense to under 100 total yards?

Check.

Watch Myles Garrett log another multi-sack game?

Check.

Earn the respect of one of the greatest pass rushers of all time?

Check.

Following Sunday’s 27-3 drubbing of Tennessee, former NFL superstar J.J. Watt had high praise for the Cleveland Browns defense.

He declared his admiration for Cleveland’s defense on Twitter.

Browns defense with a dominant day. Holding an NFL team to 94 total yards of offense is incredible. Jim Schwartz has those boys hummin’.

Myles with 3.5. Very impressive performance from the Cleveland defense. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 24, 2023

If there’s anyone who knows good NFL defense, it’s Watt.

While Browns fans aren’t exactly head over heels for his younger brother in Pittsburgh, a defensive compliment from J.J. means Cleveland’s defense is garnering some attention.

It must be a treat for J.J. to watch the next generation of elite pass rushers.

One of those guys resides in Cleveland in Myles Garrett.

Another sensational performance from him on Sunday helped stymie Derrick Henry and the Titans offense.

#Browns top 5 performers on defense in Week 3, per PFF: (min. 15 snaps) 1.) Myles Garrett (93.3)

2.) Alex Wright (90.5)

3.) Mo Hurst (89.6)

4.) JOK (87.1)

5.) Anthony Walker (84.9) #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/P4TZ7LeP08 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 25, 2023

Myles single-handedly forced a delay of game penalty on Tennessee as they tried to move blockers in front of him pre-snap.

The clip has gone sort of viral to start this week.

The Titans were really sending two TEs in motion to follow Myles Garrett to whatever side he was lining up on 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/T6lUnbYnQz — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) September 25, 2023

Watching that probably took Watt right back to his playing days.

Watt also made sure to shoutout defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in his post, saying he “has those boys hummin.’”

Opposing offenses are sick of Cleveland’s “hum.”

Derrick Henry fantasy football owners aren’t too fond of it either right now.

But that’s what Schwartz’s defense has done to this point.

They are fast, they are physical, and they don’t make it easy.

His defense’s start to this season is legitimately historic.

Jim Schwartz is a god 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iAflIWo9JT — Believeland • CLE ‘TILL I DIE (@guild_brody) September 24, 2023

If this level of defense continues, Watt may be posting about Cleveland on a weekly basis.