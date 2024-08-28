Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Jack Conklin Shared His Thoughts On Playing LT For 2024 Season

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had multiple veterans return to practice on Tuesday, the first day after the team’s 53-man roster was revealed.

The initial roster included veteran offensive tackle Jack Conklin as he returned to practice for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury during the season-opener last year.

With Jedrick Wills – the team’s starting left tackle for most of last season – unavailable to practice, the Browns may need to rely on Conklin to start at a position he has only played for a few contests since leaving college.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on Twitter Conklin’s thoughts about his return to practice and the potential he may play the left tackle position this season.

“I’m ready to just be on the field,” Conklin said, adding, “Whether it’s left or right, I’m excited.”

Oyefusi also shared a video of Conklin’s return to practice as he went through an offensive line drill.

For his part, Conklin offered no qualms about playing the left tackle position to Oyefusi.

“I played in college, so it isn’t a foreign thing to me,” Conklin said.

The 30-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NFL, and the tackle has played for both the Tennessee Titans and the Browns four seasons each.

Conklin has started all 94 games he has played in the league with the majority of those snaps coming at the right tackle position.

The 6-foot-6 tackle could become a swing lineman after Dawand Jones – who filled in during Conklin’s absence – has been slotted as the potential starting right tackle.

