Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Browns Could Target Rookie RB As Waiver Pickup

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

After the Browns surprisingly terminated running back D’Onta Foreman’s contract on Tuesday, Cleveland has a short-term dilemma at the position.

Heading into the 2024 regular season opener, Cleveland has only two healthy running backs on the roster with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. occupying those spots.

The need for a third player who can help the team until star Nick Chubb returns from injury is evident, and the Browns could be looking to fill that void through the waiver wire process.

One potential target the team could consider is the son of a legendary running back in the NFL.

Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills waived rookie running back Frank Gore Jr. on Tuesday during their team’s cut down to a 53-man roster.

Schultz added that Gore “made one helluva impression” during his preseason games.

Gore finished the preseason with a team-best 33 carries for 163 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The rookie running back accomplished the majority of those stats in the team’s final preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers.

In that game last weekend, Gore recorded 101 yards on 18 carries while collecting the score.

Gore also caught four passes for 16 yards during his appearances in the three preseason games.

At Southern Mississippi, Gore led the team in rushing all four seasons while earning all-conference honors his final three years.

Gore’s best season was in 2022 when he was named to the First-team all-Sun Belt Conference as he finished the year with 1,382 rushing yards and nine scores, including a 328-yard rushing performance in the LendingTree Bowl game against Rice.

Browns Nation