Jacoby Brissett Comments On His Emotions Following Week 1

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a close victory in their 2022 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Aside from going 1-0 to start their campaign, the Browns also stuck it to former quarterback Baker Mayfield, who they traded to Carolina in July.

While they escaped with a 26-24 victory, Cleveland showed they have much room for improvement.

They must control their penalties after committing nine infractions for 71 yards.

The Browns also allowed the Panthers to hang around even after completing only four out of 11 third downs.

The Panthers also outscored them in the fourth quarter, 17-6.

All can be forgiven, though, because it is the season’s first game.

Aside from shaking off the cobwebs, emotions are running high, given that it’s a new football year.

Browns starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett manifested those nerves after their win.

Jacoby Brissett, while getting emotional in his postgame press conference, says he's got to do a better job controlling his emotions during the game. "But we made the right plays at the right time." #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 11, 2022

Brissett finished the game completing 18 of 34 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

He also added four carries for ten rushing yards.

His statement was spot on, especially in establishing their vaunted run game.

They had 217 yards on the ground compared to Carolina’s 74, with Nick Chubb leading the way with 141 yards.

Consistency Is The Key For Cleveland

Giving up 17 points in the final quarter is unacceptable, and they nearly lost because of that meltdown.

While their defense was relatively good throughout the game, they must keep their guard up until the final whistle.

Otherwise, the New York Jets might pull off a surprise victory over them at home in Week 2.

Brissett will also have to control his emotions for ten more weeks until Deshaun Watson takes over.