Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Donovan Peoples-Jones Came Up Big For Browns In Win

Donovan Peoples-Jones Came Up Big For Browns In Win

By

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns started the 2022 NFL season at 1-0 as the result of a thrilling late-game 58-yard field goal conversion by Cade York.

Though York is the hero garnering the most headlines, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones certainly did his part to keep the Browns’ offense moving during key points of the game.

Targeted 11 times by a sometimes shaky Jacoby Brissett, DPJ managed to haul in 6 of the passes for a total of 60 yards receiving.

What is even more remarkable is that those catches were far from simple.

They were in heavy traffic or required some agility to catch.

 

Browns Are “Thin” At WR

Amari Cooper is the steely veteran; however, Donovan Peoples-Jones is the Browns WR with the most big game experience in Cleveland.

DPJ is entering his third year with the Browns.

If he stays healthy, he can have a great year.

Last season, he missed three games after suffering a groin injury in pregame warmups against the Broncos.

That simply cannot happen this year.

Even though we are only one game into the season, it appears that DPJ is emerging as a security blanket for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Cooper is the WR1 attracting all of the defensive coverage so Peoples-Jones could be the stats leader for multiple games this season.

 

The Brissett-DPJ Connection

Brissett attempted 34 passes on Sunday, and 11 went in Peoples-Jones’s direction.

Amari Cooper had 6 targets, and Kareem Hunt and Harrison Bryant each had 4 targets.

Peoples-Jones needs to continue grinding away as he has done for his entire career, and he will make Browns fans forget about Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashard Higgins; all were in the wide receivers room a year ago but are no longer with the team.

Brissett and DPJ need to keep fostering the connection and find some end-zone scoring opportunities in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Skip Bayless Had The Perfect Nick Chubb Comment
Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cleveland won 26-24.
Jacoby Brissett Comments On His Emotions Following Week 1
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Steve Borovic says

    Who was responsible for pass coverage on the last touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield? Why do we play so loose e goosey in the defensive backfield???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

No more pages to load