Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out: Sam Kamara Elevated From Practice Squad

In a Saturday move that should surprise no one, Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sam Kamara has been elevated from the practice squad to fill out the roster.

 

Clowney Burned The Bridge

There is hardly any evidence that remnants of a bridge between Clowney and the Browns exist after his Thursday comments to Mary Kay Cabot.

Clowney dropped bombshells that filtered through the organization and implicated the coaching staff and fellow players including Myles Garrett.

After being sent home from practice on Friday, it seemed inevitable that fans had seen the last of him in the orange and brown.

No goodwill was restored by Clowney’s agent Kennard McGuire’s statement to NFL insider Josina Anderson on Friday.

Clowney ends his Browns career playing in 26 career games, starting in 24.

He had 38 solo tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

It is a sad ending to what appeared to be a good partnership, especially in 2021 but clearly was unraveling as the 2022 season wore on.

 

Who Is Sam Kamara?

Kamara, 25, was a 2021 undrafted free agent who played in eight games for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season.

He had seven solo tackles.

Kamara was a five-year starter at Stony Brook University; he was the sack leader in 2018 at Stony Brook recording nine quarterback sacks.

He was signed to the Browns practice squad on October 4, 2022, and this would be his first action as a Brown and during the 2022 season.

Alex Wright will likely get the start on the right side, and Kamara will be his backup.

 

 

 

