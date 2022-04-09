Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About Josh Dobbs

Pittsburgh Steelers v Oakland Raiders
(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs, 27, to a one-year deal.

Dobbs is 6’3″ tall and weighs 216 pounds; he hails from Alpharetta, Georgia.

This news has been shared by Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney on Twitter.

Dobbs also indirectly acknowledged the deal with his tweet referencing his profile picture of himself in a Steelers uniform.

With the addition of Dobbs, the Browns quarterback room for 2022 will have a completely different look with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Dobbs.

Here are three things to know about Dobbs.

 

1. A Familiar Face In AFC North

Dobbs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

He was the No. 135 pick in the fourth round.

Dobbs has spent four of his five NFL seasons with the Steelers.

The other (2019) was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though he has been entrenched in the AFC North, he has not seen much time on the field.

He has appeared in 6 games, all with the Steelers.

Dobbs completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and threw 1 interception.

 

2. A Rocket Scientist

Dobbs has an excellent Plan B when he decides to leave the NFL behind.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering.

Dobbs earned the 2017 Torchbearer award from Tennessee.

This honors academic excellence and community service work.

Dobbs had a 4.0 GPA in college.

While he was in Jacksonville, he served as a NASA intern at the Kennedy Space Center.

 

3. He Has Alopecia Areata

As people become more educated about the autoimmune illness known as alopecia which causes hair loss, it is noteworthy that Dobbs has dealt with this issue since childhood.

He was initially diagnosed when entering junior high school.

 

Conclusion

Obviously, the Browns will not be carrying four quarterbacks into the 2022 season.

The next Browns quarterback news will likely be Baker Mayfield‘s trade or release.

In the meantime, we extend a warm Cleveland welcome to Josh Dobbs!

 

