Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

By

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

With today’s win over the Texans, the Cleveland Browns advance to 5-7.

The team also begins the Deshaun Watson era 1-0.

However, it wasn’t Watson who led the team to victory today.

He spent most of the game trying to shake off the rust and get into a rhythm after a long absence from the NFL.

Instead, it was a handful of playmakers on defense and special teams that led the charge.

Even with an offense that sputtered under Watson’s debut, players on the other side of the ball found a way to secure a win for the Browns.

 

Stud: LB Tony Fields II

Tony Fields came off the bench today to register two solo tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

He not only played well on defense but was a focal point on multiple big plays for the Browns.

His impressive play is a welcomed surprise as the team has faced injuries to multiple LBs this season, including Sione Takitaki who was carted off the field today.

 

Dud: WR Anthony Schwartz

With a fumble and bad play on special teams today, the mystery continues as to why Anthony Schwartz has a job in the NFL.

He looked frail and unfit on the field, as the ball was easily knocked out of his hands by a Texans defender.

And he was unable to make tackles or any sort of impact on special teams.

Fans have been ready to move off him since the offseason.

But with performances like this, coaches may soon be ready to move off Schwartz as well.

 

Stud: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones has been impressive as a receiver all season long.

But today, he brought something new.

A punt return for a touchdown.

He is only the second player this season to do so, joining Marcus Jones from the New England Patriots.

Aside from the punt return TD, Peoples-Jones caught three receptions for 44 yards.

 

Dud: LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Jedrick Wills.

He’s been a top-graded tackle at times during the season.

But he’s also had some big slumps.

Today was a slump as he was constantly beaten on the edge, allowing pressure to get to Watson.

He also struggled to secure the edge of run plays for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Even with the impressive play Wills can put together during stretches of the season, his inconsistency could force the Browns to move off him in the near future.

 

Stud: Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt was one of the few bright spots on offense and looked like his old self today.

He served as a solid check-down option for Watson.

And he made a few big plays in the run game.

For a player who some thought could be playing his last season in the league, he now has new life in his career under the Watson era.

 

Dud: QB Deshaun Watson

Today was the first time Deshaun Watson played a regular season football game in 700 days.

Naturally, he was rusty and out of rhythm as he threw low and errand passes as well an interception.

 

Though his play was unimpressive, it is not unexpected.

He will need some time to get into a rhythm with HC Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

But once things start clicking for Watson, there’s no telling where he will take the Browns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

13 mins ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

39 mins ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

46 mins ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

2 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

7 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

8 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

18 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Kareem Hunt Playing In His Final 6 Games For Browns?

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's First Game

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will The Browns' Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

3 days ago

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?

3 days ago

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

No more pages to load